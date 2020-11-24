Every name on the BrandBucket marketplace is exclusively listed with BrandBucket. That means that all of our sellers are very
responsive, making for quick domain transfers.
A dedicated BrandBucket agent will manage your domain transfer from beginning to end, ensuring a secure and easy transaction. They will manage the receipt of the domain into one of BrandBucket’s secure registrar accounts and then complete the transfer to you.
1. Verification and registrar choice
After we receive the payment and verify it, we will reach out via email to confirm which registrar you want the domain transferred to. We also provide a link to our tracking system, where you can communicate with us, check on the status of your transfer, view your invoice, and download your logo files.
In most cases, if a domain is moved between accounts at a single registrar, the transfer is quick and usually completes within 48 hours. If a domain changes registrars (in other words, you would like to move it away from where it is currently registered), the transfer is slower. The total transfer time can then be anywhere from 48 hours to 7 days.
BrandBucket has vetted and supports the following registrars:
2. We request the name from the seller.
Once we know where you would like the domain transferred, BrandBucket will request the domain from the seller. All of our sellers are very responsive, making for a quick process.
3. Transfer the name into your account
As soon as we receive the name from the seller, we start the transfer into your account and guide you through the whole process.
4. Verify with the buyer that the transfer is complete
Once we confirm that you have received the name, we consider the escrow process to be complete. Only then do we release payment to the domain seller.
Established in 2007, we are the original business name marketplace. Every year, we sell 1000s of premium domains to entrepreneurs and businesses like you.
All of our domain names are handpicked by branding and linguistics experts based on rigorous criteria. You can rest assured that if a domain is on the BrandBucket marketplace, it is a top-tier business name.
Almost one out of every four names sold on BrandBucket is sold to a repeat buyer or a referral, which means that people who buy from us once, keep coming back for more.
The .com extension is a brand in itself. As the default domain extension of the internet, having a .com domain that is an exact match to your brand
name has numerous advantages:
Once you have received the name into your registrar account, you will be able to:
If you don’t have a website built yet, you can put up a simple coming soon page, or you can just leave it until you are ready. You don’t need to do anything right away. Because you own the domain name, you can take your time.
Our talented community of logo designers designs all logos on the BrandBucket marketplace. They are paid for their efforts, and BrandBucket owns all copyrights for the logos. We will transfer the full copyright for the logo to you upon purchase of the domain name.
Logo files are delivered to you in the following formats:
Editing your design
Vector (AI) files are entirely editable in programs such as photoshop and illustrator, so you or your designer can make desired changes. If needed, we can make basic color changes/small tweaks to the logo for you after purchase. If you are looking for a complete redesign, we can connect you with a designer from our talented design community at their discretion and price.
All of our business domains are carefully chosen for their standout branding qualities. There is only one {domain.com}. However, there may well be other businesses that are using the same brand name. In fact, with common keyword names, it is likely. That is why owning the .com is so essential. In holding the .com, you immediately establish your business as the most official version of that name. It's unlikely any serious business is going to use a brand name where the .com domain is already in use. Many companies believe that owning the matching .com version of a business name provides more protection for their brand than a trademark.
No, and it’s not possible for us to do so. Trademarks are industry and region-specific, and to file a trademark for a name or logo, you must already be doing business as that name. Because of this, we can't trademark a name before your company is actively using it. Therefore, you will need to apply for trademark registration after you have purchased the name.
When you purchase a domain from BrandBucket, you will own it 100%. However, all domain names worldwide must be kept registered at a registrar like Godaddy or similar that you choose. You will pay the registration fees to whichever registrar you decide to use. The price of registration varies at each registrar, but it generally ends up being around $10-15 per year for a .com domain name. Registration is annual but can be paid up for years in advance, which we suggest you do.
If for whatever reason you decide not to move forward with your purchase, we can accommodate a refund as long as these conditions are met:
Your purchase is 100% confidential. Any personal information you share with BrandBucket is kept private, even from the domain seller. We never publicize any sale on our marketplace.
Brand Name
A brand name is a name that you use to identify a family of products, services, or a single line of products or services that a company offers. For instance, Apple is the brand name used on most products manufactured by Apple, Inc. In this example, the business name and brand name are the same, a common use case.
Your brand name is who you are to your customers. It is the pillar your business's public image will be built around. The products or services you offer can also have their own brand names. You may want to create new brand names for products or services that differ from your core business offering, for example:
Registered Business Name
A business name is the legally registered name of your business. You'll use your business name to create contracts, open bank accounts, pay taxes, and any other administrative related activities. Most business names contain the business's brand name, followed by the company's chosen business structure, for example:
However, they don't necessarily have to be the same. In some cases, the business name is completely different from the brand name. This is most common in large businesses that have multiple brands housed under a single parent company, for example:
Domain Name
A domain name is your website name - the internet address where people can access your website. Think of a domain as the address to the online version of your business. Every domain is one-of-a-kind. No website has the same web address as another website.
Ideally, your domain name should be an exact match to your brand name. Think of your favorite companies. Odds are, their domain name is identical to their brand name. Apple's domain name is Apple.com; Amazon's domain name is Amazon.com. Having a matching domain ensures that people can easily find your brand online.
What can a top brand name with a matching .com do for your business? Here are few of the many advantages of owning a premium business domain:
Trust - Online, there are subtle clues that all of us subconsciously take into consideration to determine whether or not a business is legitimate and trustworthy. Having a great business name paired with a matching .com (by far the most trusted domain extension) signals to customers that you care about and are willing to invest in your brand. It makes your business and your brand messaging easier to trust.
Authority - Owning a .com version of a fantastic brand name is a big signal to the world that your business means business, right out of the gate. This can lead to accelerated customer acquisition, more industry partnership opportunities, and press attention.
SEO - Having a business domain that matches what customers are using in searches can lead to increased SEO, higher page ranking, and better quality traffic.
Retention - Brand retention is critical for organically acquiring and keeping customers. A short, catchy, and unique business name makes your brand easier to remember, and having a matching .com means that consumers who hear about you offline will find you easily online.
Save on marketing spend - Investing a premium domain can save you a fortune in marketing spend down the line. You'll spend less of your valuable marketing budget and efforts on brand awareness, as your name will do much of the work for you.
Our customers are primarily entrepreneurs looking for a quick and easy way to find a great brand name for their company. That's why when evaluating and appraising domain names, our central focus is whether they would also make great business names.
What makes a great brand name? Here are some of the branding and linguistic traits we take into consideration:
These criteria, along with historical sales data and current marketplace conditions, are used to determine whether a name is accepted to our marketplace, and how it's priced. Every name on our marketplace must score high in most or all of these categories to even be accepted. With an acceptance rate of only 10% of names submitted to our marketplace, BrandBucket sets a very high bar for the names we select.
