Ubirent: A modern, personal name that offers seamless accommodations. Possible uses: A shared space rental. A real estate agency. A ridesharing platform. A car rental service.
Common Questions
What happens after I buy or lease a domain from BrandBucket?
Whether you choose to buy your domain outright or go with our lease-to-own option, we make the process easy and secure.
If you buy the domain, we’ll ask for your preferred registrar (like GoDaddy, NameSilo, or Dynadot) and begin the transfer to your account there. Most domains are transferred within 48 hours to 7 days, depending on your chosen registrar.
If you lease-to-own, our escrow team will hold the domain securely. You’ll get full DNS access right away, so you can start using your domain for your website and email. Each month, you’ll receive an invoice with your remaining balance. You can cancel the lease at any time or pay off the full amount early to own the domain and have it transferred to the registrar of your choice.
Why choose BrandBucket to buy a domain name?
Since 2007, BrandBucket has helped entrepreneurs and businesses find the perfect name, earning a reputation as the original business name marketplace.
Our curated collection includes over 100,000 premium domains, each handpicked by branding and linguistics experts. Names are organized by style, industry, and niche to make your search easier, and we only list top-quality names. No junk, ever.
It’s no surprise that nearly one in four sales comes from a repeat customer or a referral. Buyers love their experience and trust us enough to come back or recommend us to others.
What makes a domain premium?
A premium domain is a high-value name that’s already been registered by someone else and is now available for resale, usually at a higher price than an unregistered name. These names often use popular extensions like .com, .io, or .ai, and because they’re in high demand, they can cost more than standard domains. Sometimes quite a bit more than you might initially expect.
That said, premium domains are a wise investment. They rarely lose value, and they help build instant credibility, boost trust, and give your brand a stronger online presence.
Our premium domains tend to have qualities like:
- Short and catchy – Easy to type, say, and remember
- Recognizable – Based on familiar words, phrases, or industry terms
- Easy to spell and pronounce – Ideal for branding and word-of-mouth marketing
- Timeless – Flexible enough to grow with your business
- Distinctive – Designed to stand out in a crowded marketplace
What is included with my purchase from BrandBucket?
When you buy a domain from BrandBucket, it becomes yours. The domain is transferred to your account at the registrar of your choice (like GoDaddy or NameSilo), and from there, you’ll be responsible for keeping it registered. Depending on the registrar, that usually costs around $15-$20 per year.
Once the domain is transferred, you can use it immediately as your website address, create professional email addresses (like hello@yourdomain.com), and feature it on business cards, ads, or other branding materials. Not ready to launch? No problem—you can simply hold the domain until you're ready.
Your purchase also includes a professionally designed logo, provided in both PNG and editable vector formats. Need a minor tweak? Just ask. Or we can connect you with a designer for an additional fee if you'd like a redesign.
Please note: BrandBucket domains are not trademarked. Trademark registration is your responsibility and will depend on your industry and region.
Is my purchase protected and confidential?
Absolutely! Every BrandBucket purchase comes with Purchase Protection: your domain transfer is guaranteed, or you get 100% of your money back.
We offer refunds under these conditions:
- You contact us within 24 hours of purchase to request a refund.
- The seller does not initiate the domain transfer within 10 business days.
Your purchase is also 100% confidential. We never share your personal information with the seller or anyone else, and we don’t publicly list any sales on our marketplace.
For more details on how we protect your information and ensure secure transactions, visit our Trust and Security page.
