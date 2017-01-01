Setovo is a business name for sale on BrandBucket

 
setovo.com
  $2,875  
A original, familiar sounding name that begins with the word 'set.'

Possible uses:
An analytics analysis company. A business planning consultant. A data processing software. A test marketing company. An artificial intelligence research company. 
Categories:
6-Letter, Consulting, Software, Technology 
Keywords:
analytics, artificial intellience, business planning, consulting, data processing, familiar, memorable, original, test marketing, unique 
Domain: setovo.com
Lean Branding1 / 6
What is Lean Branding?
Just like building a Lean Startup, you can build your brand as you grow, and refine it until it "clicks" with your customers.
Read more
Did You Know?
Your purchase includes full rights to the domain name, transferred to you at a registrar of your choice. There are no recurring fees. You may also have and use the sample logo shown with the name.

WHY BRANDBUCKET

BrandBucket is the original marketplace for creative business names trusted by founders and entrepreneurs world wide. Here is a sample of our unique business names.
