Packyak is a business name for sale on BrandBucket

packyak.com
  $2,195  
Pack Yak: Save it, store it, 'pack' it away at this unique and memorable name that is strong as an ox.

Possible uses:
A packing and shipping company. A self-storage facility. A trucking comany. A junk removal service. An auto junk yard. 
packyack.com 
General, Product, Travel 
junk, memorable, Ox, pack, self-storage, shipping, storage, trucking, unique, yak 
What Does the Recession Mean for Branding?
Credit markets are freezing up, retail projections are down, and consumer confidence is low. As branding agents, how can we take advantage of this situation?
Your purchase includes full rights to the domain name, transferred to you at a registrar of your choice. There are no recurring fees. You may also have and use the sample logo shown with the name.

BrandBucket is the original marketplace for creative business names trusted by founders and entrepreneurs world wide. Here is a sample of our unique business names.
