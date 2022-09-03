What Do I Get?
Frequently Asked Questions
What happens after I purchase a domain name from BrandBucket?What happens after I purchase a domain name from BrandBucket?
Every name on the BrandBucket marketplace is exclusively listed with BrandBucket. That means that all of our sellers are very
responsive, making for quick domain transfers.
A dedicated BrandBucket agent will manage your domain transfer from beginning to end, ensuring a secure and easy transaction. They will manage the receipt of the domain into one of BrandBucket’s secure registrar accounts and then complete the transfer to you.
1. Verification and registrar choice
After we receive the payment and verify it, we will reach out via email to confirm which registrar you want the domain transferred to. We also provide a link to our tracking system, where you can communicate with us, check on the status of your transfer, view your invoice, and download your logo files.
In most cases, if a domain is moved between accounts at a single registrar, the transfer is quick and usually completes within 48 hours. If a domain changes registrars (in other words, you would like to move it away from where it is currently registered), the transfer is slower. The total transfer time can then be anywhere from 48 hours to 7 days.
BrandBucket has vetted and supports the following registrars:
- GoDaddy
- Namesilo
- Uniregistry
- NameCheap
- Google Domains
- Name.com
- Amazon Route 53
- 123 Reg
- Gandi
- Dynadot
2. We request the name from the seller.
Once we know where you would like the domain transferred, BrandBucket will request the domain from the seller. All of our sellers are very responsive, making for a quick process.
3. Transfer the name into your account
As soon as we receive the name from the seller, we start the transfer into your account and guide you through the whole process.
4. Verify with the buyer that the transfer is complete
Once we confirm that you have received the name, we consider the escrow process to be complete. Only then do we release payment to the domain seller.
What happens after I lease a domain name from BrandBucket?What happens after I lease a domain name from BrandBucket?
The BrandBucket lease-to-own program is available as an alternative to purchasing the name outright. You're able to buy the domain name with over monthly installments, and at the end of the lease period, if all payments are complete, you would be the new owner of the domain name.
Once you complete the checkout process for a leased domain, you will be contacted by a BrandBucket agent who will help manage your lease. The domain will be transferred from the seller to a BrandBucket escrow account, ensuring a secure hold on the domain during the lease term. We will transfer the domain to you once all payments are complete.
During the lease, you're entitled to use the domain name for your website and email; your agent will guide you through that.
Each month you will continue to receive an invoice with a balance statement. You have the right to cancel the lease any time or complete all payments early to own the domain outright.
Why choose BrandBucket?Why choose BrandBucket?
Established in 2007, we are the original business name marketplace. Every year, we sell 1000s of premium domains to entrepreneurs and businesses like you.
All of our domain names are handpicked by branding and linguistics experts based on rigorous criteria. You can rest assured that if a domain is on the BrandBucket marketplace, it is a top-tier business name.
Almost one out of every four names sold on BrandBucket is sold to a repeat buyer or a referral, which means that people who buy from us once, keep coming back for more.
Why choose a .com domain name from BrandBucket?Why choose a .com domain name from BrandBucket?
The .com extension is a brand in itself. As the default domain extension of the internet, having a .com domain that is an exact match to your brand
name has numerous advantages:
- Familiarity - People are familiar with .com. Most of the brands and websites they already trust, use the .com extension. Therefore, it serves as a subtle indicator that your business is a legitimate one. A recent study by the NCC Group, a global expert in cybersecurity and risk mitigation, found that roughly half of the consumers are uncomfortable visiting websites ending with a non .com extension, and only 9% are comfortable doing so.
- Brand Protection - When you own the .com version of a domain name, you have the official online version of that name. Owning an exact-match .com can protect your brand name, as it is unlikely another serious business would use the same name when the .com extension is taken.
- Easy to Communicate - .com domains are also easy to communicate. When people hear or see your business name without a TLD, they will inevitably assume it ends in .com, making it easy for them to find you online.
What can I do with the domain I purchase from BrandBucket?What can I do with the domain I purchase from BrandBucket?
Once you have received the name into your registrar account, you will be able to:
- Use the domain as your website address.
- Setup email addresses, for instance, sales@wonderela.com.
- Use the domain and logo on business cards and other materials.
If you don’t have a website built yet, you can put up a simple coming soon page, or you can just leave it until you are ready. You don’t need to do anything right away. Because you own the domain name, you can take your time.
Are logos included with my BrandBucket order? Can I request edits?Are logos included with my BrandBucket order? Can I request edits?
Our talented community of logo designers designs all logos on the BrandBucket marketplace. They are paid for their efforts, and BrandBucket owns all copyrights for the logos. We will transfer the full copyright for the logo to you upon purchase of the domain name.
Logo files are delivered to you in the following formats:
- High-resolution image file (PNG)
- Editable vector file (.AI)
Editing your design
Vector (AI) files are entirely editable in programs such as photoshop and illustrator, so you or your designer can make desired changes. If needed, we can make basic color changes/small tweaks to the logo for you after purchase. If you are looking for a complete redesign, we can connect you with a designer from our talented design community at their discretion and price.
Is a domain name from BrandBucket 100% unique?Is a domain name from BrandBucket 100% unique?
All of our business domains are carefully chosen for their standout branding qualities. There is only one wonderela.com. However, there may well be other businesses that are using the same brand name. In fact, with common keyword names, it is likely. That is why owning the .com is so essential. In holding the .com, you immediately establish your business as the most official version of that name. It's unlikely any serious business is going to use a brand name where the .com domain is already in use. Many companies believe that owning the matching .com version of a business name provides more protection for their brand than a trademark.
Are BrandBucket domain names trademarked?Are BrandBucket domain names trademarked?
No, and it’s not possible for us to do so. Trademarks are industry and region-specific, and to file a trademark for a name or logo, you must already be doing business as that name. Because of this, we can't trademark a name before your company is actively using it. Therefore, you will need to apply for trademark registration after you have purchased the name.
Do I have to keep my name registered when I purchase a name from BrandBucket?Do I have to keep my name registered when I purchase a name from BrandBucket?
When you purchase a domain from BrandBucket, you will own it 100%. However, all domain names worldwide must be kept registered at a registrar like Godaddy or similar that you choose. You will pay the registration fees to whichever registrar you decide to use. The price of registration varies at each registrar, but it generally ends up being around $10-15 per year for a .com domain name. Registration is annual but can be paid up for years in advance, which we suggest you do.
Does BrandBucket offer refunds?Does BrandBucket offer refunds?
BrandBucket serves as a third-party marketplace and escrow agent for domain names. We only offer refunds if either of these two conditions are met:
- The buyer contacts us within 24 hours of purchase requesting a refund.
- The seller fails to initiate the domain name transfer within 10 business days from the time of purchase.
Buyers are advised to perform all necessary diligence prior to making a purchase.
Is my BrandBucket purchase confidential?Is my BrandBucket purchase confidential?
Your purchase is 100% confidential. Any personal information you share with BrandBucket is kept private, even from the domain seller. We never publicize any sale on our marketplace.
What's the difference between a brand name, registered name, and a domain name?What's the difference between a brand name, registered name, and a domain name?
Brand Name
A brand name is a name that you use to identify a family of products, services, or a single line of products or services that a company offers. For instance, Apple is the brand name used on most products manufactured by Apple, Inc. In this example, the business name and brand name are the same, a common use case.
Your brand name is who you are to your customers. It is the pillar your business's public image will be built around. The products or services you offer can also have their own brand names. You may want to create new brand names for products or services that differ from your core business offering, for example:
- UberEats - Food delivery by Uber
- Amazon Web Services - Cloud computing from Amazon
- Google Maps - Web mapping service from Google
Registered Business Name
A business name is the legally registered name of your business. You'll use your business name to create contracts, open bank accounts, pay taxes, and any other administrative related activities. Most business names contain the business's brand name, followed by the company's chosen business structure, for example:
- Walmart Inc.
- Verizon Inc.
- Grasshopper LLC
However, they don't necessarily have to be the same. In some cases, the business name is completely different from the brand name. This is most common in large businesses that have multiple brands housed under a single parent company, for example:
- Brand Name: Google
- Business Name: Alphabet Inc.
- Brand Name: MailChimp
- Business Name: The Rocket Science Group LLC
Domain Name
A domain name is your website name - the internet address where people can access your website. Think of a domain as the address to the online version of your business. Every domain is one-of-a-kind. No website has the same web address as another website.
Ideally, your domain name should be an exact match to your brand name. Think of your favorite companies. Odds are, their domain name is identical to their brand name. Apple's domain name is Apple.com; Amazon's domain name is Amazon.com. Having a matching domain ensures that people can easily find your brand online.
What are the benefits of a premium business name?What are the benefits of a premium business name?
What can a top brand name with a matching .com do for your business? Here are few of the many advantages of owning a premium business domain:
Trust - Online, there are subtle clues that all of us subconsciously take into consideration to determine whether or not a business is legitimate and trustworthy. Having a great business name paired with a matching .com (by far the most trusted domain extension) signals to customers that you care about and are willing to invest in your brand. It makes your business and your brand messaging easier to trust.
Authority - Owning a .com version of a fantastic brand name is a big signal to the world that your business means business, right out of the gate. This can lead to accelerated customer acquisition, more industry partnership opportunities, and press attention.
SEO - Having a business domain that matches what customers are using in searches can lead to increased SEO, higher page ranking, and better quality traffic.
Retention - Brand retention is critical for organically acquiring and keeping customers. A short, catchy, and unique business name makes your brand easier to remember, and having a matching .com means that consumers who hear about you offline will find you easily online.
Save on marketing spend - Investing in a premium domain can save you a fortune in marketing spend down the line. You'll spend less of your valuable marketing budget and efforts on brand awareness, as your name will do much of the work for you.
How does BrandBucket price domains?How does BrandBucket price domains?
Our customers are primarily entrepreneurs looking for a quick and easy way to find a great brand name for their company. That's why when evaluating and appraising domain names, our central focus is whether they would also make great business names.
What makes a great brand name? Here are some of the branding and linguistic traits we take into consideration:
- Length - Great names are concise and to the point. The shorter, the better!
- Common phrase/expression - Names that are based on real phrases and expressions make great brand names because of their built-in familiarity and inherent catchiness.
- Letter order - Some letters are more valuable than others and better together, especially when it comes to the first letters of a name.
- Pronunciation and spelling - Names should be easy to say and understand. It should also be spelled as it sounds.
- Industry match - Names should be a good fit for a particular industry, or be broad enough to attract buyers from multiple sectors.
- Longevity - Great brand names are broad enough in scope to grow with a company as it expands and not die when trends fade.
- Uniqueness - Great brand names are easy to spot because they stand out in a crowd.
- Memorability - A brand name is no good unless people can easily remember it.
These criteria, along with historical sales data and current marketplace conditions, are used to determine whether a name is accepted to our marketplace, and how it's priced. Every name on our marketplace must score high in most or all of these categories to even be accepted. With an acceptance rate of only 10% of names submitted to our marketplace, BrandBucket sets a very high bar for the names we select.
