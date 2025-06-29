Whether you choose to buy your domain outright or go with our lease-to-own option, we make the process easy and secure.

If you buy the domain, we’ll ask for your preferred registrar (like GoDaddy, NameSilo, or Dynadot) and begin the transfer to your account there. Most domains are transferred within 48 hours to 7 days, depending on your chosen registrar.

If you lease-to-own, our escrow team will hold the domain securely. You’ll get full DNS access right away, so you can start using your domain for your website and email. Each month, you’ll receive an invoice with your remaining balance. You can cancel the lease at any time or pay off the full amount early to own the domain and have it transferred to the registrar of your choice.