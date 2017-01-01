 
Home
Learn more
How BrandBucket Works Frequently Asked Questions Clients & Testimonials
Resources
Business Names Company Names Domain Names Website Names Product Names Application Names Name My Company
About
Our Story Blog
1.323.393.0684 info@brandbucket.com sales@brandbucket.com
SEARCH FOR A BUSINESS NAME
 
Go

Mindaroo is a business name for sale on BrandBucket

We feature quality, hand-picked, unique domain names like this one for your next company or product.

x
mindaroo.com
 $2,395 
A brilliant, spry name based on the word 'mind'.

Possible uses:
An education brand. A game. A tutoring service. A children's brand. A job board. A publisher. An event. 
Categories:
Animal, Education, Reference 
Keywords:
brainy, education, intelligent, kangaroos, learning, minds, schools, smart, students, teachers 
Buy Now InquireSave
Domain: mindaroo.com
Name:
Email:
Phone:
I have a question about: My Question:
Message:
CANCEL SEND
OTHER BUSINESS NAMES YOU MIGHT LIKE
The following is a list of related names that are also for sale. You should also browse our complete list of brandable business names.
  $2,515   lerqo.com Buy Now
  $1,395   eduxo.com Buy Now
  $1,995   teachzo.com Buy Now
Brand Strategy1 / 91
What Does the Recession Mean for Branding?
Credit markets are freezing up, retail projections are down, and consumer confidence is low. As branding agents, how can we take advantage of this situation?
Read more
  $1,035   noloj.com Buy Now
  $1,985   acader.com Buy Now
  $1,995   tutoma.com Buy Now
  $2,155   teachzy.com Buy Now
  $2,995   goversity.com Buy Now
Only the Best
Our selection of brand names is hand-selected by a team of business and linguistic experts. Names are submitted by owners worldwide, and we accept fewer than 10% for our collection.

WHY BRANDBUCKET

BrandBucket is the original marketplace for creative business names trusted by founders and entrepreneurs world wide. Here is a sample of our unique business names.
AS SEEN ON
Quick Links Home Names About Terms Privacy Blog Login
Resources Business Names Company Names Domain Names Website Names Product Names Application Names
Help Buyers Sellers Designers
Contact +1 (323) 393-0684 sales@brandbucket.com info@brandbucket.com
More Names Signup to receive a weekly email with
the new additions to our inventory.
© 2007-2017 BrandBucket.com a Boxador production and Domaining.com award winner.
1 1
   Names | Buyers | Sellers
Refine
Categories Sort by
Price Range
All Clear all

Can We Offer You Some Suggestions?

Answer a few short questions about your company or product, and in a few hours our team of namers will send you 50+ personalized options. For free!
Yes, take me there.
Maybe on my next visit.