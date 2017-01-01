 
Lycova is a business name for sale on BrandBucket

We feature quality, hand-picked, unique domain names like this one for your next company or product.

x
lycova.com
  $2,995  
A free flowing, compact name that lures you in.

Possible uses:
A children's clothing brand. A women's fashion line. A marketing agency. A tattoo parlor. A technology company. 
Categories:
6-Letter, Children, General, Technology 
Keywords:
alluring, children, clothing, compact, fashions, free flowing, marketing, memorable, tattoo, technology 
Domain: lycova.com
Brand Strategy1 / 88
What Does the Recession Mean for Branding?
Credit markets are freezing up, retail projections are down, and consumer confidence is low. As branding agents, how can we take advantage of this situation?
Read more
Transfer Guaranteed
Our escrow service walks you through the domain transfer, which is typically complete within 2-5 business days. If for any reason the name transfer fails, we will fully refund your purchase.

WHY BRANDBUCKET

BrandBucket is the original marketplace for creative business names trusted by founders and entrepreneurs world wide. Here is a sample of our unique business names.
AS SEEN ON
