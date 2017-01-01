 
Fitgenix is a business name for sale on BrandBucket

We feature quality, hand-picked, unique domain names like this one for your next company or product.

fitgenix.com
  $2,495  
An active name crafted from the word 'fit' and the suffix 'genics', related to life and genetics.

Possible uses:
A fitness brand. A retailer. A clothing line. A food brand. An online community. A science lab. A research firm. 
Categories:
Health, Reference, Sports 
Keywords:
activities, aerobics, exercise, fitness, fits, fitting, genetics, gyms, healthy, kinetic, Scientific, wellness 
Domain: fitgenix.com
Lean Branding1 / 6
What is Lean Branding?
Just like building a Lean Startup, you can build your brand as you grow, and refine it until it "clicks" with your customers.
Read more
Transfer Guaranteed
Our escrow service walks you through the domain transfer, which is typically complete within 2-5 business days. If for any reason the name transfer fails, we will fully refund your purchase.

WHY BRANDBUCKET

BrandBucket is the original marketplace for creative business names trusted by founders and entrepreneurs world wide. Here is a sample of our unique business names.
AS SEEN ON
