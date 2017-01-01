 
Alvama is a business name for sale on BrandBucket

We feature quality, hand-picked, unique domain names like this one for your next company or product.

alvama.com
  $1,995  
An enticing and free flowing name that has a sense of dignity.

Possible uses:
A yoga studio. A dance studio. A music streaming service. A music reviews website. A security company. 
Categories:
6-Letter, Health, Music, Security 
Keywords:
dance, dignified, enticing, free flowing, music, original, reviews, security, streaming, yoga 
Domain: alvama.com
Brand Strategy1 / 89
What Does the Recession Mean for Branding?
Credit markets are freezing up, retail projections are down, and consumer confidence is low. As branding agents, how can we take advantage of this situation?
Read more
Transfer Guaranteed
Our escrow service walks you through the domain transfer, which is typically complete within 2-5 business days. If for any reason the name transfer fails, we will fully refund your purchase.

